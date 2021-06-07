Nainital, Jun 7 (PTI) The Neem Karoli Baba temple has closed its gates indefinitely ahead of a June 15 fair in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The temple committee and the district administration took the decision jointly keeping in view the increasing crowd of devotees, temple manager Vinod Joshi said.

The temple is located in Kainchi dham on way to Almora.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Vinod Kumar said the decision was necessary to prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection.

