Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], August 8 (ANI): The Uttarakhand government on Friday said that mobile network restored in the Harsil Valley area of Uttarkashi district.

"Mobile network has been restored in Harsil Valley due to the tireless efforts of the state government on the instructions of the Chief Minister," Uttarakhand CMO said.

Work is going on war footing with the help of machines to clear debris on roads near Bhanrepani on the Badrinath National Highway that were blocked in the aftermath of landslides that hit the area a day ago, the Chamoli Police said.

In a post on X, the Chamoli Police said, "The road is blocked since yesterday due to landslide near Bhanrepani on Badrinath National Highway. The work of opening the road by machines is going on a war footing."

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand government confirmed the evacuation of 566 people till noon today from Dharali and Harsil in the Uttarakashi district, where massive flash floods disrupted normal life.

The evacuation of nearly 300 more stranded individuals is currently underway, according to state authorities.

The Indian Army is using dog squads, drones, and ground-penetrating radar for search and rescue operations in the area.

Director General of Police (DGP) Deepam Seth visited Uttarkashi to oversee the ongoing rescue and relief measures.

At Uttarakashi, the DGP inspected the site of incident and also took stock of the rescue operations. Upon landing at the Matli helipad, the DGP left for Harsil after meeting the CM.

He reviewed the rescue operations by holding a meeting with the police officers in Matli, and gave necessary instructions to everyone to speed up the relief and rescue operations.

Earlier in the day, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami chaired a high-level meeting with senior officials from key rescue and security agencies to take stock of ongoing relief and rescue operations in the rain-affected Uttarkashi district. (ANI)

