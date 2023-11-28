Uttarkshi, Nov 28 (PTI) The first of the 41 workers trapped in Uttarakand's Silkyara tunnel was brought out Tuesday evening, ending an ordeal that stretched almost 17 days.

Around 8 pm, an ambulance with the worker sitting in the vehicle left the mouth of the tunnel and was headed to a community health centre.

An official said rescue workers had broken through the last stretch of the rubble at about 7 pm.

NDRF and SDRF men entered the steel chute to reach the trapped workers and were bringing them out on wheeled-stretchers one by one, said a rescuer.

