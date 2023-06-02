New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI) Senior IAS officer V Vidyavathi of the Karnataka cadre has taken charge as the new Union tourism secretary.

The 1991-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer succeeds Arvind Singh.

Soon after taking charge, Vidyavathi reviewed preparations for upcoming G20 events in Goa.

"With utmost warmth and gratitude, the Ministry of Tourism bids farewell to Shri Arvind Singh, extending a cordial welcome to Ms. V. Vidyavathi as the new Secretary! Ministry of Tourism extends heartfelt gratitude to Shri Arvind Singh for his unwavering dedication and eagerly," the ministry tweeted on Friday.

Vidyavathi was serving as the director general of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) until recently when she was appointed the Officer on Special Duty in the tourism ministry.

On April 20, an order issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions had said the officer will take over as secretary, Ministry of Tourism, after the superannuation of Arvind Singh, a 1988-batch IAS officer, on May 31 this year.

Vidyavathi takes charge ahead of the crucial fourth Tourism Working Group (TWG) Meeting and the Ministerial Meeting of the G20 in Goa later this month. The 'GOA Roadmap' and a ministerial communique endorsing it will be released after the last meeting of the G20 TWG.

"Anticipate the leadership of Ms. V.Vidyavathi to pave the way for an extraordinary journey ahead in shaping the future of tourism in India," the tourism ministry said in another tweet.

It also tweeted," Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Ms. V.Vidyavathi along with Senior officials from Ministry, State Government reviewed the preparations on 1st June for the #G20 4th Tourism Working Group Meeting and #G20 Tourism Ministerial Meeting to be held in Goa from 19-22 June 2023." The ministry also shared some pictures.

"During the visit, she called upon the Chief Secretary, Goa and joined the presentation made by Goa Government to Chief Minister on preparations for the said #G20 Meeting," it tweeted.

