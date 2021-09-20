Mumbai, Sep 20 (PTI) The COVID-19 vaccination drive will be conducted only at 73 of the total 316 inoculation centres run by the Mumbai civic body and the Maharashtra government on Tuesday due to the limited stock of vaccines, the civic body said on Monday.

Vaccination will resume at all these centres from September 22, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a statement.

The civic body said it has already published a list of 73 vaccination centres through social media.

The civic body is expected to receive a fresh stock of vaccines on Monday night which will be distributed to all the centres on Tuesday, it said.

In Mumbai, a total of 1,12,99,579 doses of anti-COVID 19 vaccines were administered so far, including 35,18,835 beneficiaries who are fully vaccinated.

