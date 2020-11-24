Bhopal, November 24: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said that the state is making preparations regarding the distribution of Covid-19 vaccine as and when it is ready.

"As far as MP is concerned We are ready with cold chain storage facilities for the vaccine when it comes. Training of healthcare workers who'll administer vaccine is underway. As soon as we get the vaccine, vaccination will be started," Chouhan told ANI. Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine: Health Ministry Asks States, UTs to Take Steps to Prepare to Deal with Vaccination Side Effects.

"I appeal people to continue following all Covid-19 guidelines, we have hope that vaccine will come and the work is going in that direction," he added.

The Chief Minister said, "Our scientists are working on Covid-19 vaccine, thus Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a meeting with all the chief ministers and health ministers of all the states."

"As soon as the vaccines to treat Covid-19 are going to be ready, we all will try to make it available to all the people in the state. In Madhya Pradesh, our health workers are being trained and a management committee has also been set up to distribute the vaccines," he added.

India reported 37,975 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours and 480 deaths due to the disease, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday. Also Read | PM-CM Meeting: COVID-19 Vaccination Strategy Remains Prime Focus; From Arvind Kejriwal to Mamata Banerjee, Know Who Said What.

The total cases in the country now stands at 91,77,841 including 86,04,955 recoveries and 4,38,667 active cases. With 480 new deaths, the cumulative toll reached 1,34,218. The country is reporting around 30,000 to 47,000- daily new cases for the past few days.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)