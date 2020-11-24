New Delhi, November 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a virtual meeting with Chief Ministers over the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation in the country. The meeting between PM Narendra Modi and the Chief Ministers largely focused on vaccines and their nationwide distribution. The Prime Minister assured that a strategy to ensure the vaccine reaches to every citizen will be finalised in consultation with states. India Will Give Safe COVID-19 Vaccines to Its Citizens, Says PM Narendra Modi, Asking States to Focus on Vaccine Distribution Strategy.

In the first leg of the meeting, the Chief Ministers apprised PM Modi about the coronavirus situation in their respective states. During the second half of the meeting, the Prime Minister shed light on how India is preparing for the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, once they are available. He added that India is in a better situation than other countries when it comes to coronavirus recovery and fatality rates. India's COVID-19 Cases Jumps to 91.77 Lakh With 37,975 New COVID-19 Infections Reported in Past 24 Hours.

PM Narendra Modi:

The positivity rate needs to be brought down to under five percent, PM Modi said at the meeting, urging people to continue to follow preventive measures. "Today I spoke to chief ministers of states where the situation is deteriorating. Discussions over the status and distribution of vaccine took place and the picture is clearer now... As a result of joint efforts, today India is in a better situation than other countries when it comes to recovery and fatality rates," he said.

"Safety is as important as speed for us, whichever vaccine India will give to its citizens will be safe on all scientific standards. Vaccine distribution strategy will be chalked out in collective coordination with states. States must also start working cold storage facilities," he added.

Arvind Kejriwal Blames Pollution For COVID-19 Spike:

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal pollution responsible for a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases and deaths in the national capital. Kejriwal said though the national capital saw a sudden spike of 8,600 cases on November 10, the positivity rate has been steadily decreasing since. He requested PM Modi to provide additional 1,000 ICU beds in central government hospitals.

Mamata Banerjee Asks Centre to Pay GST Dues:

During the meeting with PM Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the Centre should clear GST dues that it owes. She also said that the state's performance on COVID-19 was affected due to the international border it shares with other countries. "We are ready to work with Central and all other stakeholders to ensure speedy and universal vaccination for everyone as soon as the vaccine is available," she added.

Vijay Rupani Says Frontline Health Workers to Get Vaccines First:

After attending the virtual meeting, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said healthcare workers will get the vaccine first once it is available. "PM made it clear that in the first stage the vaccine will be given to the frontline health workers, in the second stage to the police personnel, sanitation workers etc, to those above 50 yrs of age in the third stage and to those with comorbid conditions in the fourth stage," Rupani said.

Centre Asked Us to be Ready With Vaccination Plan, Says Karnataka Minister Basavaraj Bommai

Following the meeting, Karnataka Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the Centre wants states to prepare their strategy for vaccination. "PM wants India to be ready to implement the vaccination on a priority basis in different sectors. Priority sectors are health workers, people above 50 years and persons with comorbid conditions. PM has given clear directions on it," Bommai said.

Maharashtra in Touch With Serum, Says CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray informed PM Modi that he is in constant touch with Adar Poonawalla of Serum Institute of India (SII) and that the state has formed a task force to ensure timely distribution of vaccine and executing the vaccination programme. SII is manufacturing Covishield, a potential COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and pharma giant AstraZeneca.

Ahead of the meeting, the Rajasthan government had hiked fine to Rs 500 for those who were not adhering to wearing of masks. It was mentioned during the PM-CM meeting as well, by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan were also present during the meeting as were Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bupesh Baghel, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, V.K. Paul of the Niti Aayog, the Cabinet Secretary and the Union Health Secretary.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 24, 2020 04:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).