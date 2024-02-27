New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw released a commemorative postage stamp on Tuesday to celebrate the centenary of the All India Railwaymen's Federation (AIRF), one of the largest and oldest trade unions of railway workers.

The AIRF was established on April 24, 1924.

Also Read | How To Watch Hyderabad FC vs Punjab FC Live Streaming Online? Get Live Telecast Details of ISL 2023-24 Football Match With Time in IST.

"To celebrate our glorious history and to commemorate our leaders who made...sacrifices to uphold the rights of workers, all the office-bearers and more than 5,000 workers gathered at Karnail Singh Railway Stadium in Delhi," AIRF general secretary Shiva Gopal Mishra said.

"Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was scheduled to attend this historic event but he has to go to Qatar for some important work so he joined us virtually to release the commemorative postage stamp," he said.

Also Read | Government Extends Ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, Jammu Kashmir for Five More Years, Announces Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Addressing the employees gathered at the event, Vaishnaw highlighted the AIRF's historical background and said that the federation gave such leadership who led the trade union movement at national as well as international levels.

He added that the federation has made important contributions not only to the social and economic upliftment of railway employees but also to making the railway industry safe and convenient for its customers.

Besides AIRF office-bearers and railway workers, senior officials of the Railway Ministry, Indian Postal Department and Northern Railway Zone were present on the occasion.

Among them were Railway Board Chairperson and CEO Jaya Verma Sinha, Indian Postal Services Director General Smita Kumar, Director General (HR) of Railway Board Naveen Gulati, and Northern Railway General Manager Shobhan Chaudhary.

AIRF president N Kanniah also attended the event.

In his address, Mishra talked about the activities of the federation.

He highlighted how workers contributed to the expansion of the rail network, making Vande Bharat, Amrit Bharat trains and several other landmark achievements of the railways.

He recalled some of the historic struggles such as against pay discrimination during the British rule and for a ban on retrenchment.

"There have been 100 years of continuous struggle of the All India Railwaymen's Federation and even in this centenary year, we are continuously struggling for the restoration of old pensions and hope that the government will definitely restore it," Mishra said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)