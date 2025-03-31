Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 31 (ANI): Vanguard, an investment management company, announced on Monday its decision to establish its first Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Hyderabad, Telangana, after a discussion with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, the Vanguard Centre will employ 2,300 employees in the next four years.

"Vanguard, which operates under a unique, investor-owned structure, manages global assets worth approximately USD 10 trillion and serves more than 50 million investors, will formally open its Hyderabad office later this year, and will employ 2,300 members over the next four years," read the statement from CMO.

The senior delegation from the company, led by its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Salim Ramji, and Chief Information Officer and Managing Director of IT division, Nitin Tandon, Chief Human Resources Officer John Couture, and Principal, Head of GCC--Vanguard India, Venkatesh Natarajan, met the official Telangana Rising delegation led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and top officials, including Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari.

During the discussions, Vanguard said it would immediately look to hire engineers with a special focus on Artificial Intelligence, Data and Analytics, and Mobile Engineering at its Hyderabad facility.

"We're excited to be adding talent who will focus on AI, mobile, and cloud-based technologies that drive our business outcomes and deliver a world-class experience for our clients. Hyderabad was a great obvious choice for us because of its diverse talent pool, quality of living, an ecosystem of tech expertise and innovation mindset and the friendly policies of the Telangana state government," said Vanguard CEO Salim Ramji.

Welcoming Vanguard to Hyderabad, Chief Minister Reddy said, "I am delighted to welcome Vanguard to join the irresistible and unstoppable Hyderabad Rising vision. As part of Telangana Rising, we are shaping Hyderabad into a GCC hub for the world across domains and Vanguard's endorsement will further strengthen our global positioning."

Vanguard's Office in India is a significant milestone in its global expansion, which builds on a decade of partnership with third-party partners to enable it to directly access talent and increase the proportion of technology crew in its global workforce, the statement read.

The company says it is committed to establishing an enduring technology center in Hyderabad, as its office aims to serve as an integral part of the global organisation, become an innovation hub that will support IT mission and goals, and drive AI strategy, unlock potential of our data and analytics, and support the firms' mobile-first initiatives.

Vanguard is currently designing its strategy to ensure it finds right talent to add to its global crew with a special focus on AI, Data and Analytics, and Mobile Engineering.

"As with all of our locations, we will foster an inclusive environment centered around clear mission, meaningful work, and unique employee experience," the Vanguard CEO said.

Vanguard completes 50 years of operations in 2025, the company is known for its low costs, with an asset-weighted average US expense ratio of 0.08 per cent, well below the industry average of 0.44 per cent, the statement read.

Lowering the cost of investing is a core tenet of Vanguard's business, based on which it has established tremendous advantages and have major business achievements.

In 2025, Vanguard poised to help investors save more than USD 350 million in value through our largest expense ratio reduction to date, Vanguard have led the low-cost revolution in investment management industry and have lowered expense ratios more than 2,000 times since its founding 50 years ago, according to the statement. (ANI)

