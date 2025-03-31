Mumbai, March 31: As April 2025 approaches, it’s important for customers to be aware of the bank holidays to effectively plan their financial activities. Banks across India will observe various holidays based on public, regional, and festival celebrations, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) directives. These holidays differ by state, with certain holidays observed nationwide and others region-specific. Scroll down to check the complete list of bank holidays in April 2025

In April, banks will be closed on Sundays, the second and fourth Saturdays, and specific public holidays. A significant holiday will be April 1, due to the year-end bank closing, which will affect most branches across the country. Customers should note that while physical banking services will be unavailable on these holidays, online banking services like transactions, bill payments, and fund transfers will continue as usual. Bank Holidays 2025: Is 31st March a Bank Holiday for Eid? Will Banks Remain Open or Shut on March 29 and 30? Know Everything Here.

Bank Holidays in April 2025

April 1 – Year-end Bank Closing, Sarhul

April 5 – Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday

April 10 – Mahavir Jayanti

April 14 – Ambedkar Jayanti, Vishu, Tamil New Year, Bohag Bihu

April 18 – Good Friday

April 30 – Basava Jayanti, Akshaya Tritiya

State-wise holidays include closures in cities like Agartala, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kolkata. Notably, certain holidays, like Good Friday on April 18, will be observed widely, while others are specific to certain regions. Stock Market Holiday 2025: Is Share Market Open or Closed Today for Eid Ul Fitr? Know if Trading Will Happen on NSE, BSE on March 31.

Customers are encouraged to consult the state-wise holiday list and plan their banking visits accordingly, ensuring smooth financial operations during the month.

