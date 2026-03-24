Leader of the VCK Thol. Thirumavalavan and TN Chief Minister and President of DMK MK Stalin

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 24 (ANI): The DMK and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi on Tuesday announced their seat sharing arrangement for the Tamil Nadu Assemblu Elections. The decision came after a meeting between M. K. Stalin, President of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, and Thol. Thirumavalavan, leader of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi.

During the discussions on seat-sharing arrangements, it was decided that VCK which is part of the Secular Progressive Alliance, will contest a total of eight Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu. Of these, six constituencies will be reserved, and two will be general constituencies.

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Meanwhile, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) also finalised the seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

CPI(M), a constituent of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, will contest in five seats.

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"In a discussion held regarding seat-sharing arrangements for the upcoming 2026 Legislative Assembly general election--between the President of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the Chief Minister MK Stalin, and the Secretary of the Tamil Nadu State Committee of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)], P Shanmugam--it was decided that the Communist Party of India (Marxist), a constituent of the Secular Progressive Alliance, will contest in 5 (five) Legislative Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu," a press note from the parties read.

The Congress will contest 28 seats as part of the DMK-led front.

Further, the Thol. Thirumavalavan led VCK adopted a resolution that the 'Secular Progressive Alliance' led by the DMK, in which the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi is a partner, must defeat the right-wing backward forces and the communal forces that indirectly support them, and achieve a great victory in more than 200 seats.

Earlier, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) finalised its seat-sharing arrangement in Tamil Nadu for the 234-member legislative assembly elections.

Under the agreement, the alliance led by the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam will contest 178 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party has been allotted 27 seats, followed by the Pattali Makkal Katchi with 18 seats, and the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam with 11 seats.

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. The current tenure of the 234-member state assembly ends on May 10.

The polls will be a contest between the ruling DMK-led alliance and the AIADMK and BJP-led NDA in the state. Actor-turned-politician Vijay has also thrown a hat in the ring by launching Tamilaga Vetteri Kazhagam. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)