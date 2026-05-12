Titan Share Price Today, May 12: Stocks of Titan Company Drop by 0.58% in Early Trade, Check Latest Price on NSE
Shares of Titan Company Ltd (NSE: Titan) witnessed sharp selling pressure on May 12, 2026, with the stock plunging 0.58% to INR 4,181.10 on the NSE. The Tata Group company declined by INR 24.50 in early trade amid broader weakness in consumer and jewellery stocks.
Shares of Titan Company Ltd (NSE: Titan) witnessed sharp selling pressure on May 12, 2026, with the stock plunging 0.58% to INR 4,181.10 on the NSE. The Tata Group company declined by INR 24.50 in early trade amid broader weakness in consumer and jewellery stocks. Market participants remained cautious as investors booked profits following recent gains in the counter. Titan continues to remain in focus due to its strong presence in the jewellery, watches and eyewear segments through brands like Tanishq and Fastrack. Analysts are closely monitoring consumer demand trends and margin performance. Stock Market Today: Sensex Falls 474 Points, Nifty Slips Below 23,700 Amid Crude Spike, Geopolitical Tensions.
Titan Share Price Today, May 12:
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2026 09:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).