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Eileen Wang resigned as mayor of Arcadia on Monday, May 11, after the US Department of Justice (DOJ) announced she had agreed to plead guilty to acting as an illegal foreign agent for China.

Federal prosecutors said Eileen Wang, 58, admitted to working with Chinese government officials to promote pro-Beijing messaging through a website aimed at the local Chinese American community. She now faces a possible prison sentence of up to 10 years. Arcadia Mayor Eileen Wang Charged by FBI for Allegedly Acting As Illegal Agent of China in Federal Case.

Eileen Wang Resigns As Arcadia Mayor; Admits Acting As Chinese Spy

🚨CASE UPDATE from @FBILosAngeles: Arcadia, California, Mayor Federally Charged with Acting as Illegal Agent of the People’s Republic of China Eileen Wang has been charged in federal court with acting as an illegal agent of the People’s Republic of China (PRC). From late 2020… pic.twitter.com/xespi8DizV — FBI (@FBI) May 11, 2026

DOJ Details Alleged Chinese Influence Campaign

According to the Department of Justice, Wang and Yaoning “Mike” Sun worked with officials linked to the People’s Republic of China to distribute propaganda through a website called US News Center. The platform presented itself as a local news source serving Chinese American readers in Southern California.

“Individuals in our country who covertly do the bidding of foreign governments undermine our democracy,” said Bill Essayli, an assistant US attorney. “This plea agreement is the latest success in our determination to defend the homeland against China’s efforts to corrupt our institutions,” he added. Foreign App Warning: FBI Warns of Persistent Data Tracking in China-Linked Mobile Apps.

Federal officials said the activities outlined in the plea agreement took place before Wang was elected to the Arcadia City Council in November 2022.

Hours after the plea deal became public, Wang announced her resignation from office. Dominic Lazzaretto said the allegations were “deeply troubling” but noted that the conduct described by federal authorities ended before Wang assumed office in December 2022.

“We want to be clear: this investigation concerns individual conduct, and the charges are for conduct that ceased after Ms Wang was sworn into office in December 2022. Following an internal review, we can confirm that no City finances, staff, or decision-making processes were involved,” Lazzaretto said in a statement posted on the city’s website.

City officials said the council will appoint a new mayor and mayor pro tem at its next meeting.

WeChat Messages and Propaganda Posts

Court documents cited by prosecutors described several instances in which Wang allegedly coordinated with Chinese officials to amplify state-backed narratives. In one example from June 2021, a Chinese government official shared pre-written articles in an encrypted WeChat group chat. One article repeated Beijing’s position denying allegations of genocide and forced labour in Xinjiang.

Prosecutors said Wang reposted the article on US News Center within minutes and then shared the published link back with the Chinese official. The official reportedly responded: “So fast, thank you everyone.” Federal authorities also alleged that Wang communicated with John Chen in November 2021 regarding the publication of another article.

According to the DOJ, Chen was described as a high-level member of Chinese intelligence with direct access to Xi Jinping. Wang allegedly told Chen: “This is what the Ministry of Foreign Affairs wants to send.”

Chen pleaded guilty in November 2024 to acting as an illegal agent of China and conspiracy to bribe a public official. He was later sentenced to 20 months in federal prison. Sun, who was arrested in December 2024, also pleaded guilty to acting as an illegal foreign agent and was sentenced in February to four years in prison.

Assistant Attorney General John A Eisenberg said the case raised serious concerns about foreign influence within public office. “Individuals elected to public office in the United States should act only for the people of the United States that they represent,” Eisenberg said.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of FBI). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2026 10:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).