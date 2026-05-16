India News | VD Satheesan Capable of Leading UDF: RSP Leader NK Premachandran

Thiruvananthapuram (Keralam) [India], May 16 (ANI): RSP leader and MP, NK Premachandran, on Saturday said that the secular credentials of Congress leader and Chief Minister-designate VD Satheesan cannot be challenged, and he is a perfect candidate to lead the UDF alliance in Keralam.

"We wish him the best, and I hope he will be the best Chief Minister we have ever seen. He is capable of leading the United Democratic Front. His efficiency, calibre, foresight, and innovative ideas will certainly deliver good for the state. Some want to communalise and polarise the state, but nothing will come of it. The secular credentials of VD Satheesan can never be challenged or questioned," Premachandran told ANI.

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Earlier in the day, Keralam Chief Minister-designate VD Satheesan on Saturday said the United Democratic Front (UDF) would submit the list of ministers to the Governor on Sunday as discussions over cabinet formation continued among alliance partners.

Satheesan confirmed that the process of cabinet formation was in its final stages and said all ministers would take the oath along with him on May 18.

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"Discussions are ongoing, and tomorrow we will provide the list of ministers to the Governor. All the ministers will be taking the oath," he said.

After meeting leaders of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Satheesan asserted that the UDF would continue to uphold its secular position despite criticism from political opponents."There are some forces in Keralam trying to propagate a hate campaign. But the Muslim League and their leader, Panakkad Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, took a strong secular stand. Together, they have taken a firm secular position, and the UDF stance is also secular. We will continue it," Satheesan said.

He further alleged that both the BJP and CPI(M) had attempted to target the UDF over its alliance with the IUML during the election campaign. "BJP has been raising allegations, saying it is because of the League. CPM and BJP made allegations, but the people rejected them. We secured 102 seats," he said.

The Congress-led UDF secured a decisive mandate in the 140-member Keralam Assembly by winning 102 seats, ending the Left Democratic Front's decade-long rule in the state. Satheesan, who has served as Leader of the Opposition since 2021, was officially named for the Chief Ministerial post on May 14. (ANI)

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