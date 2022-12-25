Patna (Bihar) [India], December 25 (ANI): A fire broke out in a vehicle at Patna's Gandhi Maidan on Sunday.

The incident occurred in the parking area. As soon as the incident was reported, local police and fire tenders rushed to the spot. The fire has been put under control. The cause of the fire in the vehicle is yet to be ascertained.

No injuries were reported.

Pertinent to mention, Saras Mela is being organised at Gandhi Maidan in Patna. Due to this, Gandhi Maidan has been witnessing huge crowds and the movement of vehicles every day. (ANI)

