Bahraich (UP), Nov 2 (PTI) Six people were killed and nine others injured when a van carrying them was hit by an unidentified vehicle in Payagpur area here, police said on Monday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, TN Dubey, said the van was carrying 16 people.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Three Infants Die in Shelter Home in 48 Hours, Probe Ordered.

The accident took place on Sunday night when the victims were returning to their native place Lakhimpur after visiting the Kichhauchha dargah.

Police rushed them to a hospital where six people were declared dead, while nine others injured were undergoing treatment.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: SUV Crashes into Vehicle in Bahraich, 6 Killed, 10 Injured.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the deaths and directed the administration officials to provide adequate treatment to the injured, an official spokesman said in Lucknow.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)