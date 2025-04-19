Ranchi, Apr 19 (PTI) Members of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) demonstrated in various parts of Jharkhand to protest the violence in West Bengal's Murshidabad over the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

In state capital Ranchi, VHP members, along with activists of some socio-religious organisations, staged a protest near the Raj Bhavan.

Shouting slogans against the TMC government, the protesters demanded the imposition of President's Rule in West Bengal.

VHP's town president Kailash Keshri said they have submitted a memorandum to the President through the office of the Ranchi Deputy Commissioner.

"President's Rule is the only solution to the problems in West Bengal," he claimed.

Three people were killed, several others injured, and numerous properties were vandalised during protests over the Waqf (Amendment) Act in Murshidabad last week.

