Pune, April 19: In a move to standardise cab fares, Pune’s app-based cabs under Ola, Uber, and Rapido will switch to state government‑approved metered rates from May 1. The Indian Gig Workers Front confirmed that the new rates of INR 37 for the first 1.5 km and INR 25 per km thereafter will be applied in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and Baramati. Approximately 45,000 cabs are expected to follow the directive, aligning their pricing with the existing autorickshaw meter model.



The union is launching www.onlymeter.in to help passengers calculate exact fares by entering trip distances shown in their ride‑hailing apps. A QR code linking to the website will be displayed in participating cabs, allowing for real-time fare calculations once the ride is completed. The shift to meter-based pricing follows tensions over Uber's recent adoption of autorickshaw meters, which have drawn passenger complaints of overcharging.

New Rates for App-Based Cabs in Pune

From May 1, cabs operating under Ola, Uber, and Rapido in Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, and Baramati will adopt government-approved metered fares. The new rates are INR 37 for the first 1.5 km and INR 25 per km thereafter. For instance, a 10 km ride will now cost approximately INR 249.50, a significant increase from the current average fare of INR 175. This shift aims to standardise pricing, similar to autorickshaw fares, and is expected to affect around 45,000 cabs across these regions.

To ensure a smooth transition and public awareness, the Indian Gig Workers Front will launch an outreach campaign alongside the fare revision. Cabs will display a QR code linking to a new website, www.onlymeter.in, where commuters can enter travel distance to calculate the official fare instantly. As passengers adjust to the change, the campaign aims to educate users and reduce fare-related confusion or disputes.

