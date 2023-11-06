Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 6 (ANI): After the success of the curtain-raising event in New Delhi, followed by national roadshows in Mumbai, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Chennai, and an international roadshow in Japan, the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 delegation successfully concluded a roadshow in Lucknow.

The roadshow in Lucknow underscored Gujarat's position as a 'Gateway to the Future' and offered a glimpse into the investment opportunities in projects like Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), Dholera Special Investment Region (SIR) and Mandal-Becharaji Special Investment Region (SIR).

Also Read | Cat Raped in Uttarakhand: Man Rapes Pet Cat of Landlord in Dehradun, Animal’s Private Parts Swell Due to Sexual Assault.

This initiative aims to foster future collaborations and investments across various sectors in Gujarat.

"Rushikesh Patel, Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education, Higher and Technical Education, Law, Justice, Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs, Government of Gujarat led the roadshow and had one-on-one meetings with Tinku Chhabra, CEO, RSPL Group; Upasna Arora, Chief Managing Director, V Guard; Kushagra Nandan, MD & CEO, Sunsource Energy; Preeti Bajaj, MD & CEO, Luminous; Dr DK Gupta, Chairman, Felix Hospital; Parminder Singh Baweja, Executive Director, Erisha E Mobility Private Limited; Apurv Jhawar, Managing Director, Usha Breco Ltd.; Monish Bhandari, Founder and MD, Forsta Medtech, Raj Prakash Vyas, President-Corporate Affairs, Cadila Pharmaceuticals Limited," according to a press release.

Also Read | Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Congress Announces Third List of 16 Candidates; Fields State Unit Chief on Second Seat, To Face CM KCR in Kamareddy.

The roadshow began with a welcome address by Chintan Thaker, Chairman, ASSOCHAM Gujarat Council. Nand Gopal Gupta, Minister for Industrial Development, Export Promotion, NRI and Investment Promotion, Government of Uttar Pradesh, also addressed the gathering.

Along with this, a screening of Vibrant Gujarat 2024 Promotional Film and a presentation on business opportunities in Gujarat by Mamta Verma, IAS, Principal Secretary, Energy and Petrochemicals Department, Government of Gujarat, took place.

"Further, Tanmay Bathwal, Managing Director, Hirise Hospitality Pvt. Ltd, Anadi N Sinha, President-Corporate Affairs, UNO Minda Group, and Sangeet Tandon, General Manager, Large Projects, Redington Group, shared their experiences on Gujarat," as per the release.

While addressing the gathering, Minister Rushikesh Patel highlighted the significance of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit and how it has evolved over the years. He shared that, "Under the visionary guidance of the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh are working together and will continue to work together in the future for the development of the country and the states".

Rushikesh Patel further highlighted the significance of Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat. He said, "Despite being geographically distant from each other in today's context, both the states are strongly connected on many key aspects."

"He shared that under the leadership of the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, the state has been writing a new definition of development in various sectors, which has brought 360-degree radical changes in the lives of the people. He shared that schemes like ODOP (One District, One Product) hold immense potential for promoting traditional products and employment manufactured by local MSMEs of the country, as well as boosting exports, the release stated. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)