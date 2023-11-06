Dehradun, November 6: In a horrific incident in Uttarakhand, a man allegedly raped a cat in Dehradun. The accused, a tenant, is reportedly said to have raped his landlord's pet cat. The incident came to light after the 22-year-old accused was booked for engaging in an "unnatural act" with his landlord's pet. The shocking incident occurred in the Cantonment area of Uttarakhand's capital, Dehradun.

According to a report in the Times of India, the alleged "sexual assault" of the pet cat took place on Saturday, November 4. An officer privy to the case said that on Saturday, the accused did not go to work. On the same day, he asked his landlady to keep one of her cats in his room to play. The accused lives as a tenant along with three of his friends at the complainant's house. Dog Forced to Drink Beer by Woman in Dehradun, Police Register FIR as Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

Pankaj Tiwari, sub-inspector, said that the accused committed the crime in his room on Saturday evening. After the landlady kept one of her cats in his room, she went to bring her pet home in the afternoon. However, the woman was taken aback by what she saw. In her complaint, the landlady said she saw the accused engaging in an "unnatural act" with her pet cat.

When the complainant confronted the accused, he threw the cat away and refused to answer her. Shocked by what she witnessed, the woman approached cops and filed a case complaint against the accused. Acting on the woman's complaint, the police booked the accused under the IPC sections and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. Uttarakhand Shocker: Couple Found Dead in Dehradun With 5-Day-Old Baby Crying Near Bodies, Police Suspect Suicide.

In a separate incident that took place last month, a 12-year-old minor boy was booked for allegedly sodomising a Class 3 student in Dehradun. The incident is reported to have taken place in June this year. Cops said that the accused minor boy allegedly showed pornographic clips to the 7-year-old boy before sodomising him.

