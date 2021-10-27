Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 27 (ANI): Vijayawada Police on Wednesday organised an anti-drug drive programme and conducted counselling for the youth and parents.

"In the last 1-1.5 years, we have identified 560 youth within the age group of 18-25. We have brought them to the counselling session, out of them, some have been admitted to the rehabilitation centre. We have been regularly monitoring their progress. In this session, we brought 75 youth and their relatives and talked to them," Vijayawada Police Commissioner B Srinivasulu said.

The Vijayawada Police Commissioner was happy to announce that none of them had gone back to ganja smoking.

"They are leading a normal life. Some have also joined jobs as well," he said.

The Vijayawada Police Commissioner further said that police is going with an iron hand to control the smuggling of ganja. (ANI)

