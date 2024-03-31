New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI): Vineet Jain, Managing Director, The Times Group, has been awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award 2023 by the jury of the exchange4media News Broadcasting Awards (ENBA) in recognition of his "immeasurable contributions to the Indian television news landscape".

Accepting the award at a function on Saturday, Vineet Jain dedicated the award to teams across The Times Group and acknowledged "the support of his elder brother, Samir Jain, in playing a role to expand and diversify the Times Group".

Mentioning that he has "many miles to go", Vineet Jain pointed out that all along his journey, he has "always held one unshakeable core belief--in a free, fair, independent and strong media."

"We have to be strong to be free. I am dedicated to strengthening our media industry and institutions in whatever way I can," he added.

The award citation to Vineet Jain read, "Your commitment to innovative programming, balanced coverage and catering to a changing India has earned you widespread respect and admiration."

The ENBA jury included Justice AK Sikri (retd), former judge, Supreme Court of India, Dr Annurag Batra, chairman and editor in chief exchange4media and Businessworld, Dhanendra Kumar, Chairman, Competition Advisory Services (India) LLP and Alok Mehta, former president Editors Guild of India among others. (ANI)

