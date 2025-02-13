Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 13 (ANI): Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel commented on the visit of Chhattisgarh ministers and MLAs to Prayagraj for Mahakumbh on Thursday.

"Who will go (to Mahakumbh) and who will not, depends on Maa Ganga. I have full faith, and the first visit of my life was to Prayagraj," said Baghel.

Chief Minister Vishu Deo Sai, Governor Ramen Deka, and Assembly Speaker Raman Singh left Prayagraj Airport on Thursday for Triveni Sangam.

Speaking to ANI, Baghel added, "However, in such a festival when there is a lot of crowd, VIPs should avoid going there."

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, along with the Council of Ministers, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, Governor, MPs, and MLAs, will take a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam at Arel Ghat.

Upon reaching Prayagraj, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishu Deo Sai said, "It is our good fortune that today, 166 people, including Governor Ramen Deka and Speaker of Chhattisgarh Assembly Raman Singh, have come to Prayagraj to take holy dip in river Ganga during Mahakumbh."

Speaking to ANI, the Chief Minister said that Mahakumbh only takes place every 144 years. We are fortunate enough to get a chance to take a holy dip in Kumbh.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai also thanked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for inviting him and the MLAs to Mahakumbh.

According to Uttar Pradesh government officials, more than 1.47 million devotees took holy dip at the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mystical Saraswati on Thursday.

Among them, five lakh are Kalpavasis, while 9.79 lakh are pilgrims participating in the ongoing Mahakumbh, which continues to attract devotees from across the globe for being one of the largest religious gatherings in the world.

As of February 12, the total number of devotees who have taken dip in the Triveni waters has exceeded 482.9 million, marking a significant milestone in the grand event. (ANI)

