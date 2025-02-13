Hyderabad, February 13: A notice was issued to BRS MLC Pochampally Srinivas Reddy on Thursday by the police in connection with a case after sleuths busted a cockfight allegedly organised at his farmhouse in Moinabad. A notice under relevant sections of the BNSS was served to the MLC for "allowing" his farmhouse in Tholkatta to be used for organising a cockfight, police said. Reddy was issued the notice seeking clarification as the land where the cockfight took place belongs to him, police added. Cockfight Breeders Resort to Performance-Enhancing Drugs, Administer Viagra and Shilajit to Boost Roosters Ahead of Sankranti Festival.

In the notice, the police sought an explanation from Reddy and instructed him to produce any relevant documents or other related evidence within four days from the receipt of the notice to facilitate an effective investigation. "Otherwise, it will be construed that you have no evidence on hand, and the case will be finalised based on the merits of the investigation," the notice stated. Cockfighting in Andhra Pradesh: Huge Crowd Gathers To Watch Cockfights in Vijayawada, Video Surfaces.

A farmhouse in Tholkatta was raided on February 11 and 64 people allegedly involved in an organised cockfight with betting were apprehended. Police seized 46 cockfight knives, betting coins and cards, 55 cars, 64 smartphones, 84 cocks, and Rs 30.59 lakh in cash. A case under the Gaming Act and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act was registered at Moinabad Police Station against them, and they were released after questioning.

