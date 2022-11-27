Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 27 (ANI): The Vizhinjam police on Sunday registered cases against the Arch Bishop and the auxiliary bishop of Thiruvananthapuram, as well as several priests for allegedly blocking trucks, leading to a scuffle, the police informed.

The incident took place when a group of people, protesting against the construction of Vizhinjam port by the Adani Group, blocked the vehicles carrying construction materials to the port.

Another group of protestors supporting the port project opposed them, resulting in a scuffle between the two groups, the police said.

The police said they have registered cases against Arch Bishop Thomas J Netto, Auxiliary Bishop Christuraj and the priests on various charges such as conspiracy, incitement to violence and attempt to murder.

A case was also registered against protesters supporting the port project, the police informed.

In September, the Kerala region of the Latin Catholic Council (KRLCC) launched a 'Janabodhana Yatra' from Moolambilly in Ernakulam district to Vizhinjam in Thiruvananthapuram as a part of a solidarity protest against the fishermen, who are holding protests at Vizhinjam against the Adani port project.

The churches of Kochi also extended their support to the fishermen, with priests and clergymen forming a human chain with the support of locals spread over 17.5 kms. (ANI)

