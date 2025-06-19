Kolkata, Jun 19 (PTI) Polling for the by-election to the Kaliganj assembly seat in West Bengal's Nadia district began at 7 am on Thursday, amid tight security arrangements, an official said.

Fourteen companies of central forces have been deployed for the bypoll, which is scheduled to conclude at 5 PM.

Also Read | 'PM Narendra Modi Fantastic Man, Trade Deal Coming' Says US President Donald Trump After Phone Call With Indian Prime Minister Modi.

The by-election is necessitated by the sudden demise of Trinamool Congress MLA Nasiruddin Ahamed in February. His daughter Alifa is the Trinamool Congress nominee.

The BJP has fielded Ashis Ghosh as its candidate, while Congress nominee Kabil Uddin Shaikh has got the support of the CPI(M).

Also Read | Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Ground Staff That Cleared Ill-Fated Air India Aircraft Questioned, Their Mobile Phones Seized As Investigators Probe All Angles Including Sabotage, Says Report.

The bypoll is shaping up to be a triangular contest among the TMC, BJP, and the Congress-Left alliance, with identity politics, post-Murshidabad riot anxieties and a nationalist surge after Operation Sindoor set to dominate the electoral discourse.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)