Ahmedabad, June 18: The probe into the tragic Air India flight AI-171 crash that killed 241 people onboard is intensifying, with investigation agencies now examining all possible angles, including sabotage. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on June 12, marking the first-ever crash involving this aircraft model.

A Times of India report confirms that central security agencies have questioned ground handling personnel who cleared the aircraft for takeoff. Their mobile phones have been seized for forensic analysis to identify any suspicious communications or activities before the crash. Officials also confirmed that statements from all pre-flight inspection and ground operations staff have been formally recorded. Air India Flight Crash: Insurance Companies in a Fix As Both Policyholders and Nominees Among Dead in Ahmedabad Plane Crash.

Probe Into Air India Crash Intensifies

Multiple CCTV video footage angles from the airport are being reviewed as part of a comprehensive “360-degree investigation.” Investigators are leaving no lead unexplored, probing technical malfunction, human error, and potential sabotage.

Black Box of Crashed Air India Plane Being Investigated

The Digital Flight Data Recorder (DFDR), Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR), and both black boxes have been recovered and are now central to the probe. A technical team from Boeing, along with officials from the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), is assisting the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), which is leading the inquiry. Air India To Cut International Wide-Body Flights by 15% Until Mid-July, Decision Taken After AI 171 Crash in Ahmedabad.

Pilot Captain Sumeet Sabharwal and First Officer Clive Kunder had issued a distress “Mayday” call moments before the aircraft plunged. Contact was lost shortly after. Only one person among the 242 onboard survived and was discharged from Ahmedabad Civil Hospital on June 18.

MoS for Civil Aviation of India Murlidhar Mohol has said that the central inquiry panel will submit its report within three months. Meanwhile, DNA identification continues for the 241 deceased passengers, with bodies being handed over to families as matches are confirmed.

