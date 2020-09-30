Mathura, Sep 30 (PTI) The renowned Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan will open its doors to devotees on October 17, after remaining closed for over six months in view of the coronavirus pandemic, a temple priest said on Wednesday.

He said all devotees will have to follow the guidelines and protocols issued by the central and state governments to check the spread of COVID-19.

Also Read | Man-Eater Leopard Shot Dead in Pithoragarh by Official Hunter, Had Mauled Two People to Death.

The priest also said the closure time was utilised to carry out some renovation work.

The temple was closed for devotees since the lockdown was imposed by the central government to contain the spread of the pandemic, priest Shashank Goshwami said.

Also Read | Hathras Gangrape Case: Yogi Adityanath Speaks to Family of Deceased Girl Via Video Conferencing.

"The renovation of the floor of the 'chowk' will be complete by October 15 and the temple would reopen by October 17," he said.

Following the guidelines and protocols issued by the central and state governments to prevent the spread of COVID-19 will be compulsory for all devotees coming to the temple, he said.

Even though the temple was closed, the daily prayers and other rituals were performed as usual within the premises, Goshwami said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)