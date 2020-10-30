Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 30 (ANI): Water sports, which were stopped earlier due to the COVID-19 lockdown, have begun in full swing while maintaining safety precautions against the virus at the Dal Lake in Srinagar.

The authorities had stopped all sports activities including water games in March this year when the government announced a lockdown in the whole country including Jammu and Kashmir.

Also Read | PUBG Mobile Nordic Map: Livik and PUBG Mobile Lite Won’t Work For Indian Users From October 30, Says Tencent Games.

But now things are getting normal day-by-day and authorities have allowed different types of sports activities including water games.

So these days the water sports including swimming, canoeing and kayaking are on in full swing at the world-famous Dal Lake.

Also Read | Nitin Gadkari Calls Bureaucracy ‘Nalayak’, ‘Nikammi’ at Opening Ceremony of NHAI Building in Delhi; Here Are Five Things Union Minister Said About Babus (Watch Video).

Dal Lake is a world-famous water body which attracts a large number of tourists every year from across the world. So such water sports activities can also help attract tourists towards Kashmir.

"After two years we are witnessing water sports. Due to the pandemic, water sports had stopped and we were in depression. Now, rowing, swimming and other sports have been resumed. We have to maintain social distancing while conducting these sports," Maria Jan, a player told ANI.

"We are happy to take part in sports. COVID-19 pandemic had stopped all activities and had caused depression among sportspersons. The water sports facilitates social distancing in itself," Wamiq Mir, a player said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)