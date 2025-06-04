Panaji, Jun 4 (PTI) The Goa Forest Development Corporation (GFDC) has clarified that the state government's recent ban on visiting various water bodies does not apply to waterfalls under the forest department's jurisdiction.

These waterfalls are open for visitors as part of the monsoon tourism activities in the coastal state, GFDC chairperson Dr Deviya Rane said on Tuesday.

The opposition Congress, however, criticised the move, claiming the GFDC was risking the lives of people.

On Monday, the North and South Goa district administrations prohibited entry, swimming, bathing at waterfalls, abandoned quarries, rivers, lakes and other natural water bodies in their respective jurisdictions.

They issued separate orders in view of the "recurring and grave" incidents of drowning occurring across various natural water bodies frequented by locals and tourists during the monsoon season.

Any person found in contravention of the order will be liable for punishment, the North and South Goa district magistrates said.

On Tuesday, Rane, in a public notice posted on her social media handle, said "waterfalls under the forest department's will be open for tourists as part of monsoon tourism activities being promoted by the forest department and GFDC".

"All tourism activities will be strictly under the supervision of the forest staff and lifeguards deployed for the purpose to safeguard the tourists," the notice said.

Life jackets and other safety measures for tourists are ensured in these ecotourism sites. "Entry to the waterfalls and trekking activities will be through identified check gates, where all basic amenities will be provided," Rane said.

"Therefore general public is requested to not to get confused with the orders issued by DMs, as guided monsoon tourism activities/trekking in forest area/water falls are not restricted in any manner," she added.

Goa Congress chief Amit Patkar, however, criticised the move, claiming this is not tourism, but a "death trap wrapped in PR."

In a media statement issued on Tuesday evening, Patkar asked, "How many Goan lives must be lost before BJP stops playing politics with public safety?"

Despite clear orders by the district magistrates, restricting access to high-risk waterfalls during monsoons, BJP MLA and GFDC chief Rane was openly defying the ban to promote monsoon tourism, he charged.

