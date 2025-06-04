Mumbai, June 4: The Shillong Teer Results of Wednesday, June 04, will be announced shortly. Results of Shillong Teer games such as Shillong Morning Teer, Khanapara Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai will be declared on websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.com, teerresults.com and jowainightteer.in. Those taking part in Shillong Teer games can check the results and winning numbers of all Teer games provided in the Shillong Teer Result Chart of June 4, 2025, below.

An archery-based lottery game, Shillong Teer results are determined by the number of arrows hitting the designated target. Played twice a day, Shillong Teer games are organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) of Meghalaya. It is worth noting that Shillong Teer games are played from Monday to Saturday, with Sunday being a holiday. Did you know the speculative Shillong Teer lottery is played in two rounds - Round 1 and Round 2? Shillong Teer Results Today, June 03 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on June 04, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

The results of all Shillong Teer games are declared after Round 1 and Round 2 games are completed. As stated above, Shillong Teer Results of both rounds - Round 1 and Round 2 of all teer games can be checked online at meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.com, teerresults.com and jowainightteer.in. When visiting the website, lottery players can click on the "Shillong Teer Result for June 04, 2025" option to know today's winning numbers. LatestLY will also keep updating the Shilling Teer Result Chart provided below.

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer? Are Lotteries Legal?

The Teer games, played at the Shillong Polo Stadium in Meghalaya, attract people from Shillong and its surrounding areas. Eight Teer games are played throughout the day. These include Shillong Teer, Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, Juwai Morning Teer, Juwai Night Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. A local sport of the Khasi tribe, the rules of Shillong Teer are simple. An archery-type competition, Shillong Teer requires participants to place bets on numbers ranging between 0 and 99. Next, the speculative lottery demands local archers shoot arrows at designated targets in Rounds 1 and 2. In the end, the last two digits of all the arrows that hit the targets are chosen as winning numbers. Satta Matka Games: From Single to Jodi and Patti, What Are Different Types of Matka Betting Games? Are They Legal or Illegal?

The speculative lottery, deeply rooted in Meghalaya's culture, displays a blend of skills and traditions. The eight Teer games provide local archers with a platform to sharpen their archery skills while offering rewards to lottery participants. That said, it's important to know that Teer games are completely legal and regulated by the government of Meghalaya under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act.

