Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 26 (ANI): BJP Lok Sabha MP Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato has written a letter to the West Bengal Governor, calling for a thorough investigation into the alleged "systematic targeting" of Hindu girls by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for demographic manipulation in the state.

In her letter to West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, MP Mahato claimed that the TMC has institutionalized a strategy, known as the "Didir Begum Model," to facilitate the targeted engagement and marriage of Hindu girls, especially from Scheduled Castes and backward communities, to Muslim men.

"I am writing to bring to your immediate attention a well-orchestrated and deeply concerning demographic manipulation strategy being run by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal. Over the years, TMC has institutionalized a system- internally known as the "Didir Begum Model" --to facilitate the targeted engagement and marriage of Hindu girls, particularly from Scheduled Castes (SC) and backward communities, to Muslim men. This is not an isolated practice but a state-sponsored mechanism designed to alter the demographic balance in Bengal for political gains," he said.

The BJP MP also alleged that across major educational institutions, TMC's student wing, Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), is strategically appointing Muslim student leaders to control student unions.

"These student leaders specifically target Hindu girls, particularly those aspiring for academic and political growth, by offering incentives such as guaranteed selection for TMCP leadership roles in student unions and priority admission into desired honors subjects or postgraduate courses," Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato said.

BJP MP Mahato also claimed that the TMC has systematically empowered Muslim strongmen as its primary enforcers, rewarding them with party positions, government contracts and control over local administration.

"Despite my personal intervention in multiple such cases, victims and their families have ultimately been forced into silence due to the sheer state-sponsored pressure," he said.

Sharpening his allegation on the ruling party in the state, Mahato said that in border districts, TMC leaders have established marriage syndicates where illegal Bangladeshi Muslim migrants are married off to poor Hindu SC and backward class women.

"The objectives of this operation are clear- fast-track Indian citizenship for illegal migrants, expand TMC's Muslim voter base and secure the support of radical Islamist clerics, ensuring mosque-issued fatwas for TMC during elections," he said.

Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato urged the Governor to order a high-level probe into the matter, including an audit of TMC's influence in colleges and an investigation into cross-border marriage syndicates in border districts.

"Given the alarming nature of this issue, I urge you to order a high-level probe into the TMC-sponsored Didir Begum Model and its demographic impact on West Bengal. Direct an audit of TMCP's influence in colleges and investigate the deliberate appointment of Muslim student leaders and examine the use of government jobs as a tool for forced demographic alteration through marriage," he demanded. (ANI)

