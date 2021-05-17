Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 17 (ANI): Launching a scathing attack at the West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar over the arrest of state ministers and a senior party MLA by CBI on Monday, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee said the Governor is a "bloodsucker and roaming around like a mad dog".

"Governor has vindictively done this without consultation of the state government. Governor has become a bloodsucker. He is now trying to secure a ticket before the 2024 elections from the BJP. Because of this he is doing whatever he pleases against TMC. That Governor is whimsical, and a bloodsucker. He should not stay here for even a minute. He is roaming around here like a mad dog," Kalyan Banerjee told mediapersons.

He informed that the TMC is seeking court's intervention in this matter.

"We are moving to court. You know the Supreme Court made a judgment during the COVID-19 times that police cannot unnecessarily detain and arrest any person. Despite that, CBI and police have arrested our party members," added Kalyan Banerjee.

TMC supporters on Monday pelted stones on security forces outside the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office in Kolkata while protesting against the arrest of its leaders.A huge crowd of TMC supporters flocked outside the CBI office after the arrest of ministers Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, and MLA Madan Mitra by the agency in connection with the Narada scam.

Following this, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar drew Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's attention towards 'total lawlessness and anarchy' over the issue.

He stated that the police and administration are silent and hoped that the chief minister realised the repercussions of 'lawlessness and failure of constitutional mechanism'.

The Governor further expressed the need to contain the 'explosive situation that is worsening minute by minute'. "@MamataOfficial Total lawlessness and anarchy. Police and administration in silence mode. Hope you realize the repercussions of such lawlessness and failure of the constitutional mechanism. Time to reflect and contain this explosive situation that is worsening minute by minute," tweeted the Governor.

The CBI on Monday arrested TMC ministers Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, MLA Madan Mitra and former Kolkata Mayor Sovan Chatterjee in connection with the Narada sting operation.

Soon after this, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrived at the CBI office here.

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee, former Mayor Sovan Chatterjee's wife Ratna and MP Santanu Sen were also seen in the CBI office.

CBI had registered an instant case on April 16, 2017, on orders of Calcutta High Court, said RC Joshi, Chief Information Officer.

As per the official statement, Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, Madan Mitra and Sovan Chatterjee have been arrested today by CBI and Anti Corruption Branch (ACB) Kolkata and are being produced in the Jurisdictional Court.

The case is related to a sting operation, commonly known as Narada Sting Operation, in which these public servants were caught on camera while receiving illegal gratification from the Sting Operator.

"On completion of the investigation, Prosecution Sanction was sought against the concerned public servants. Prosecution Sanction has been received from the Governor of West Bengal on May 7, 2021, against the accused persons," it said.

Meanwhile, TMC leader Chandrima Bhattacharya filed FIR against the CBI over the arrest of party leaders in connection with the Narada sting operation.

Bhattacharya in her complaint letter to the Commissioner of Kolkata said, "In the circumstances, I on behalf of my party would request you to immediately take necessary action under the law and do the needful against the CBI officers who had arrested the leaders at the behest of Prime Minister, Union Home Minister and the Governor of the State."

She also requested the Commissioner of Kolkata to treat this complaint as FIR. (ANI)

