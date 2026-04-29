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Agency News Agency News India News | WB Polls: BJP's Ratna Debnath Flags EVM Issue, Urges Voters to Exercise Franchise as Voting Commences Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Voting for the last phase of the West Bengal Assembly Elections began on Wednesday in parts of North 24 Parganas.

North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], April 29 (ANI): Voting for the last phase of the West Bengal Assembly Elections began on Wednesday in parts of North 24 Parganas, with Bharatiya Janata Party's Panihati assembly candidate flagging a possible issue with the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM), saying that she will be informing election officials about the same.

BJP candidate from Panihati Assembly constituency, Ratna Debnath, cast her vote at a polling booth and displayed her inked finger.

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Ratna Debnath claimed that there was a possible issue with the EVM button while casting her vote and said she would inform polling officials. She thanked early voters, urged others to turn out in large numbers, and expressed hope for justice.

Speaking to ANI, Debnath said, "I feel there is some problem with the press button on the EVM. It is taking time to press it; I will inform the officer. I thank every voter who came early to vote, and I appeal to all voters to come out and vote. I believe I will get justice."

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Debnath is also the mother of the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder victim.

Polling is underway amid security arrangements, with voters arriving at booths since early morning.

Panihati assembly constituency, part of the Dumdum Lok Sabha seat, comprises wards 1-14, 16, 17, and 22 of Panihati Municipality. Both TMC and BJP have been actively campaigning across the constituency, including rallies and wall writings. Locals have noted the heightened tension due to the personal and political stakes of this election.

Panihati has become a high-profile battleground, where issues of women's safety, accountability, and governance intersect with traditional political loyalties. The outcome of the contest is being closely watched across West Bengal, as it could signal broader trends ahead of the Assembly elections.

The first phase of elections on April 23 had seen a record 91.78 per cent polling. The voting on Wednesday will decide the electoral fate of 1,448 candidates, which includes 1,228 men and 220 women. The Election Commission has made all arrangements for the smooth conduct of the polling process.

Of over 3.22 crore total voters, 3.21 crore are general electors and nearly 40,000 are service voters. There are 1.64 crore male electors and 1.57 crore female electors, and 792 have been identified as the third gender.

Over 4.12 lakh voters are in the 18-19 age bracket, and over 3,200 voters are 100 years and above. There are over 57,000 voters with disabilities (PWD). The Election Commission has set up 41,001 polling stations for the smooth conduct of elections. These include 39,301 main stations and 1700 auxiliary stations.

There are 8,845 all-women-managed stations, 13 PWD-managed stations, and 258 "model" polling stations. There will be webcasting from all 41,001 polling stations. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)