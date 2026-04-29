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News INDIA Delhi Rains Today, April 29, 2026: Delhi-NCR Rain Brings Relief From Heatwave, IMD Issues Yellow Alert as Weather Forecast Predicts More Rainfall Heavy rain and strong winds brought relief to Delhi-NCR after days of extreme heat, with temperatures previously crossing 40°C. The IMD issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms and gusty winds, linking the change to a cyclonic circulation moving toward north India. The system may remain active until April 30, with dust storms and more rain likely. Read in

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Delhi-NCR witnessed heavy rain and strong winds on Wednesday morning, April 29, offering relief from a prolonged heatwave that had pushed temperatures above 40°C in recent days. The sudden shift in weather led to cooler and more comfortable conditions across several parts of the region.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to remain around 38°C, while the minimum could settle near 27°C. A yellow alert has also been issued, warning of thunderstorms and gusty winds in parts of the region through the day. Weather Forecast Today, April 29, 2026: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla.

Delhi Rains Today, April 29

VIDEO | Delhi: Weather turns pleasant as the capital city witnesses rain, thunderstorm bringing relief from days of sweltering heat. Morning visuals from India Gate, Kartavya Path areas.#DelhiRain #WeatherUpdate (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/Mby1aPzSj7 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 29, 2026

#WATCH | Strong winds and rain showers bring a pleasant change in Delhi's weather, which has been grappling with intense heat wave conditions for the past days. Visuals from Kushak Road. pic.twitter.com/HU2JLsm2to — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2026

What Is Causing Rain In Delhi?

The IMD has linked the change in weather to a cyclonic circulation affecting nearby regions, including central Pakistan, northwest Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana. This system is gradually moving towards north and northeast India.

Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather said that parts of Rajasthan and Haryana are likely to receive rain, with the system expected to reach Delhi and remain active until April 30. Delhi-NCR Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Relief From Scorching Heatwave With Rain, Lightning and Gusty Winds Over Next 4 Days.

As it progresses, the system may also trigger dust storms along with moderate rainfall and thunderstorms, conditions typically seen during the pre-monsoon period in north India.

Delhi Rains: 7-Day Weather Forecast

Day Weather Condition Max Temp (°C) Min Temp (°C) Wednesday, April 29 Thunderstorms, rain, gusty winds 38 27 Thursday, April 30 Partly cloudy, light rain possible 37 26 Friday, May 1 Partly cloudy, isolated thunderstorms 38 27 Saturday, May 2 Mostly clear, warmer conditions 39–40 27 Sunday, May 3 Hot and dry 40–41 28 Monday, May 4 Hot, heatwave-like conditions 41 29 Tuesday, May 5 Mostly clear, hot 40 29

Impact Across the Region

The rainfall and winds have brought temporary relief from high temperatures, which had been above seasonal averages over the past week. Residents reported improved conditions during the morning hours, though officials caution that weather activity may continue intermittently.

The IMD’s yellow alert indicates the possibility of localized disruptions, including reduced visibility during dust storms and brief periods of strong winds.

Such weather patterns are common during the transition from late spring to early summer in northern India. Pre-monsoon activity often includes thunderstorms, gusty winds, and short spells of rain caused by shifting atmospheric systems. These conditions typically help bring down temperatures temporarily before heat levels rise again in the lead-up to the monsoon season.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (IMD). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2026 07:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).