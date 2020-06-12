Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | WB Reports 476 New COVID-19 Cases, 9 Deaths in Last 24 Hours

Agency News ANI| Jun 12, 2020 10:47 PM IST
Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 12 (ANI): With 476 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours in West Bengal, the count of coronavirus cases has risen to 10,244.

The state has reported nine deaths due to the virus in the last 24 hours, state Health Department said.

Also Read | Monsoon 2020 Makes Landfall in Maharashtra, Complete State to be Covered by Rain-Laden Winds in Next 48 Hours: IMD.

There are 5,587 active cases in the state, 4,206 patients have been discharged and 451 have succumbed to the disease. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

