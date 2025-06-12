Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 12 (ANI): Security tightened in the Rabindra Nagar area of South 24 Parganas in West Bengal on Thursday after a clash broke out between Police and miscreants yesterday.

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the West Bengal assembly, Suvendu Adhikari and other BJP leaders in the state alleged that a Shiva Temple was vandalised in Ward No. 7, Maheshtala, under the Metiabruz Assembly constituency, near Rabindra Nagar Police Station.

Also Read | Goa Horror: 3 Minor Girls, Invited to Calangute Hotel for Eid Ul Azha Celebration, Raped by 2 'Friends'; Police Arrest Both Accused and Hotel Owner.

Meanwhile, Adhikari on Thursday approached the SP of Diamond Harbour Police District and DGP of West Bengal to visit Maheshtala and meet the victims of the Hindu families.

In a post on X, Adhikari said the visit is a step towards understanding the grievances of affected Hindu shopkeepers and families and ensuring their voices are heard.

Also Read | Raja Raghuvanshi-Like Murder Case in Sangli: Woman Kills Husband 15 Days After Marriage With Axe in Maharashtra; Arrested.

"I have approached the SP of Diamond Harbour Police District and DGP @WBPolice so that today, I, along with one MLA can visit Maheshtala under Rabindranagar Police Station to meet and express solidarity with the victims of the Hindu families and the affected Hindu shopkeepers who came under the attack of the Jihadis yesterday. This visit is a step towards understanding their grievances and ensuring their voices are heard. "I hope that the Administration doesn't obstruct my visit," Adhikari said on X.

This comes months after violence in some parts of West Bengal in the wake of protests against the Waqf Board Amendment Act.

Earlier, the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, on Tuesday said the Trinamool Congress only extends full support to terrorism and is turning the state here into a "valley of extremists".

Adhikari's response came in response to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's reported statement on the Pulwama attack.

"TMC party extends full support to terrorism and extremists... People of Mamata Banerjee's party are turning Bengal into a valley of extremists and are protecting them," Adhikari said.

The West Bengal Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution conveying appreciation for the Indian armed forces for their recent action targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The resolution moved in the state Legislative Assembly on Tuesday also condemned the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's (J-K) Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 people, most of them tourists. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)