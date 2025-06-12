Panaji, June 12: Three minor girls, including two sisters, were allegedly raped at a Calangute hotel during what was meant to be an Eid celebration, in a startling rape case that has surfaced from Goa. According to reports, months ago, the primary accused made friends with one of the girls on social media. He asked her to join him in celebrating both her birthday and Eid. She brought her sister and a female friend to the hotel on Saturday. Two hotel rooms had already been reserved by the accused and his friend.

Police say the main accused raped the other two minors while his friend ra[ped the girl he had been chatting with inside the hotel. According to reports, the girls spent the night at the hotel and received a cake to celebrate their birthday. When the girls' families reported them missing, the crime was discovered. Rahul Gupta, the superintendent of police for North Goa, stated that all three of the girls were found and saved from the hotel following the tracking of phone records and the use of both technical and human intelligence. The two accused were immediately taken into custody, reported Times Of India. Goa Horror: Video of Kids Sleeping on Moving SUV Goes Viral, Draws Strong Reaction from Netizens.

The hotel was also subject to action from the authorities. In a clear violation of the Goa Children's Act, hotel manager Mansoor Shafi Peer, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir, and owner Rajat Chauhan, a Haryana native, were arrested for permitting minors to check in without the required ID verification or parental consent. Goa Horror: Bihar Man Rapes 4-Year-Old European Girl, Arrested Under POCSO Act.

According to SP Rahul Gupta, "the hotel is being sealed, and we are moving to cancel its licence." "Minors cannot stay in hotels unless they are accompanied by family members or legal guardians." Strict action will be taken against any such infractions in the future. Goa Police have filed two separate FIRs in the case, and an investigation is still underway.

