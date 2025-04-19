New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI): The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) staged protests in several parts of the country against the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government over the violence that took place in Murshidabad on April 11. The violence broke out during a protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. Protesters demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and called for the imposition of President's rule in the state.

In Siliguri, the Siliguri Metropolitan Police (SMP) stopped a VHP protest march that was held against the attack on Hindus in Murshidabad. Protesters demanded the immediate resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and also called for a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe.

Laxman Bansal, President of VHP's North Bengal region, said, "The violence took place under the cognisance of the state government. VHP will send a petition to the President to enforce the President's rule in West Bengal. We are also demanding an NIA investigation. The Hindus have no role in passing the Waqf Amendment bill. Even then, radical Muslim elements are selectively targeting Hindu houses, and this is being done in front of the police administration. Those who have created these riots should be made to pay for rehabilitating the victims."

In Jaipur, BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya joined a VHP protest and said, "People have voted Mamata Banerjee to power, and Hindus are being targeted. Traders are being looted. Hindus are leaving their places. Mamata Banerjee should resign from her post. President's rule should be imposed in West Bengal."

Protests were also held in many cities across Uttar Pradesh, including Kanpur, Prayagraj, and Mathura.

Rajiv Porwal of the VHP said, "The atrocities against Hindus in West Bengal, which is taking place under the protection of the state government, the VHP is holding protests against it across every district of the country. Our demands are to impose President's rule in West Bengal and the officials who have supported this violence should be booked for criminal charges."

In Noida, VHP members protested against the West Bengal government over the same incident in Murshidabad.

VHP's national spokesperson Vinod Bansal also strongly criticised Mamata Banerjee, saying, "We cannot let the country be on the verge of terrorism, and we will protect the Hindus from every danger. Mamata Banerjee herself acknowledged that foreign people were involved in the Murshidabad violence. If such is the case, was she sleeping? Why didn't she demand an NIA investigation?"

He further said,"We will remove this government of 'invaders'... Mamata Banerjee has been continuously supporting 'jihadis'. What the communist did earlier, she is doing now..."

Similar protests were held in Hyderabad, where members of the VHP and Bajrang Dal demonstrated against the West Bengal government.

Protests were also seen in other parts of the country, including Bhopal and Jammu.

Violence broke out on April 11 during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. It led to the deaths of three people, injuries to many others, and significant property damage. Several families were displaced. Some migrated to Pakur district in Jharkhand, while others have taken shelter in relief camps in Malda. (ANI)

