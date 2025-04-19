Mumbai, April 19: Stargazers around the world are in for a treat as a rare celestial event, known as a triple conjunction, will light up the predawn sky on April 25. NASA has forecast that Venus, Saturn, and a crescent moon will align closely, forming a triangular formation that resembles a smiling face. Scroll down to find out whether the rare celestial spectacle will be visible in India.

In this unique arrangement, Venus will appear higher in the sky, Saturn will be positioned lower, and the delicate crescent moon will complete the "smile." While both planets are bright enough to be seen with the naked eye, a telescope or binoculars can enhance the view of the crescent moon's features. For those with a clear view of the horizon, Mercury may also be visible below the trio. Planet Parade 2025 Date: Venus, Mercury, Saturn and Neptune To Align This Week, How To Watch? Everything About April Planetary Alignment Explained.

Will the 'Smiley Face' Be Visible in India?

The face will be visible from anywhere in the world, provided there are good viewing conditions. The spectacle will be visible just before sunrise, with the best viewing conditions found along the eastern horizon. The alignment is expected to occur around 5:30 am local time, shortly before the sun rises an hour later. "Anyone wanting to try for a glimpse of the conjunction should find a clear eastern horizon from which to observe," advised NASA Solar System Ambassador Brenda Culbertson. Life on K2-18b ‘Hycean Planet?’ Indian-Origin Scientist Dr Nikku Madhusudhan and Team Claim To Detect Evidence of Extraterrestrial Life on Distant Planet, Outside the Solar System.

This celestial event follows closely on the heels of the Lyrid meteor shower, which peaks just days before, adding to the excitement for skywatchers. The Lyrids can be seen between 10:30 pm and 5 am local time on April 22, with optimal viewing conditions expected. Don't miss this opportunity to witness a beautiful alignment of celestial bodies, creating a delightful "smiley face" in the sky!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 19, 2025 08:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).