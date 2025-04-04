Markets and shops deck up with flags and posters in Kolkata ahead of Ram Navami (Photo/ANI)

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 4 (ANI): Ahead of Ram Navami, which is to be celebrated across the country on March 6, markets and shops were decked up with flags and posters as preparations went ahead in full swing in Howrah in Kolkata on Friday.

"We have been preparing for Ram Navami, and we have been celebrating it for a long time. The preparations have been going on for a couple of days," said Mukesh Prasad, a worker.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi, Thailand Counterpart Paetongtarn Shinawatra Visit Wat Pho, Pay Homage to Reclining Buddha (See Pics).

A local shopkeeper said that the sales in the market had increased compared to last year.

"There have been good sales, and it has increased compared to last year..." said a shopkeeper.

Also Read | Lakhimpur: ‘Blue Drum’ Fear Rises as Wife Allegedly Threatens to Kill Husband, Dump Body; Man Seeks Police Protection.

On April 2, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged all communities to maintain peace during Ram Navami.

"They are doing a rally on Ram Navami. We want peace. Everyone will do puja. I request everyone and all communities to maintain peace. Don't create a riot-like situation. We will follow Ramakrishna, not jumla party. We will follow Vivekananda, not jumla party. I repeat, don't try to disturb each other's programs and festivals," she said.

This festival marks the birth of Lord Rama, who is considered the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Ram Navami is observed on the ninth day (Navami) of the Chaitra month in the Hindu calendar.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)