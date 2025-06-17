Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 17 (ANI): Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and accused the CM of being out of touch with the issues affecting the people, particularly the weaver community.

Speaking at a press conference, Yadav alleged that weavers are exploited by middlemen, who take away their profits. He further alleged that the government has failed to support farmers and is purchasing less than 20% of the wheat crop.

The leader also criticised the government's handling of the dairy industry, stating that milk production has come to a halt and the first cow milk plant built has been shut down. The government has been accused of increasing inflation and unemployment. Yadav also alleged that the BJP has been involved in corruption.

The leader further claimed that there are reports of internal conflict within the government, citing clashes between the Deputy CM and the Outgoing CM. Speaking about the healthcare of the state, the SP leader alleged that patients have lost their lives due to incorrect medication over the past decade.

Over the deaths in the Kumbh Mela stampede, Yadav criticised the government and stated that the government announced compensation for Kumbh victims, but did not officially name the victims.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav announced that the INDIA alliance will contest the 2027 elections.

On Monday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav raised concerns over the recently concluded police recruitment in Uttar Pradesh, alleging that the rights of marginalised communities -- PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsakhyak) -- were being overlooked.

Demanding transparency, the SP chief questioned the representation of PDA groups among the newly appointed constables."No government can do recruitment bypassing the rules... The government tells such a huge figure (of recruitment), what is the count of PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsakhyak) amid this? Who is cutting their rights?... The government should tell the number of PDA in this recruitment. This is their (BJP) propaganda..." he said.

Earlier, praising the police recruitment in Uttar Pradesh, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said that for the first time in history, so many youths got a chance to join the UP police.

On Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah distributed appointment letters to 60,244 Civil Police Constables of Uttar Pradesh Police in Lucknow. (ANI)

