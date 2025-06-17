New Delhi, June 17: Rains lashed several parts of Delhi-NCR on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a red alert for Delhi and surrounding areas, predicting thunderstorms accompanied by hail, moderate to heavy rainfall, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 50-70 kilometres per hour at isolated places.

The IMD has also issued a moderate thunderstorm warning, highlighting potential impacts and safety measures for the public. According to the IMD advisory, intense lightning may pose a risk to life, especially in open areas. Traffic disruptions are likely, and flight or train services may face delays. There is also a risk to livestock and people working outdoors. Delhi-NCR Rains: Heavy Rainfall, Hailstorm, Strong Winds Batter Several Parts of National Capital Region.

Rainfall Lashes Several Parts of Delhi

New Delhi: Heavy rain lashes parts of the national capital pic.twitter.com/Rz3unMoGav — IANS (@ians_india) June 17, 2025

Delhi’s first rain has caused severe waterlogging in many areas. Delhi Government, please take immediate action to improve drainage and avoid such chaos during every monsoon. @MCD_Delhi @CMODelhi @kanjhawala pic.twitter.com/eMUSRlhK73 — Rahul Dabas (@Rdabas05) June 17, 2025

VIDEO | Delhi: Rain lashes parts of the national capital, offering respite from the sweltering heat. Visuals show Maulana Azad Road drenched as showers soak the city. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7)#DelhiRains #DelhiWeather pic.twitter.com/DWWBxb0w0T — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 17, 2025

It also mentioned that residents are advised to remain indoors and avoid unnecessary travel. Electrical appliances should be unplugged to prevent damage from lightning surges. People have been cautioned against taking shelter under trees or metal structures and using mobile phones outdoors during lightning activity.

Farmers and outdoor workers should immediately suspend work and seek shelter, it stated. The IMD has advised the public to stay tuned to official updates through its website and verified media channels. Meanwhile, the minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 29 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, 1.5 degrees above the seasonal average. The relative humidity was recorded at 71 per cent at 8.30 am. Delhi-NCR Rains- Weather Today: IMD Issues Orange Alert; Warns of Thunderstorms, Lightning and Stormy Weather.

The maximum temperature is likely to reach around 34 degrees Celsius during the day, according to the IMD. Earlier, the national capital was placed under a 'yellow alert' until Thursday, predicting light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds with speeds up to 50-60 kmph during this period.

The city's air quality remained in the 'satisfactory' category on Tuesday morning, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 96 at 9 am, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.