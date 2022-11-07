Kolkata, Nov 7 (PTI) Three persons died of dengue in Kolkata on Monday, while 348 people were undergoing treatment in the state, officials said.

A 33-year-old man, from Keshtopur, died at a private hospital, while another man died at NRS Medical College and Hospital, they said.

Another 33-year-old woman died at the Infectious Diseases and Beleghata General Hospital, they added.

The state government is yet to publish the total number of deaths caused by dengue this season.

