Bagdogora (West Bengal) [India], October 8 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday assured that all possible help was being sent to the flood-affected areas, further stating that 400 packets of food had been sent to Mirik. Relief kits were also sent to the other affected areas in the state.

"As far as the things here (flood-affected areas in WB) are concerned, I am sending all the relief materials. I sent 400 packets to Mirik yesterday. Kits are being sent to Nagrakata, Siliguri, Maynaguri, and Alipurduar. I have sent my Panchayat Minister. We are doing all relief works..." Banerjee told reporters here.

North West Bengal received torrential rain on Saturday night and early Sunday, claiming the lives of at least 27 people, as stated by the Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamta Banerjee, on Tuesday.

On the attack on TMC's office in Tripura, the CM said that a team had gone and would brief on the situation.

"Our team has gone there, they will tell you," she said.

The incident follows the attack on the BJP MP Khagan Murmu and BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh, who a group of miscreants attacked while they were visiting the flood-affected areas in West Bengal to provide relief and support to the victims.

Party MP Saayoni Ghosh also condemned the attack and allege that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) might be behind the incident as an act of revenge.

She stated that the TMC would assess the situation and reassure its workers that they are not alone.

"We condemn this. If the frontline workers of the BJP have done this (the attack on the party's Tripura office), because of revenge and vengeance, we are going to assess the situation and give a message to our workers that they are not alone...Ever since the BJP has heard that the Trinamool Congress delegation is visiting Tripura, threat messages have already started. You are all witnesses to what happens next," MP Saayoni said. (ANI)

