Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 29 (ANI): A tigress Zeenat who escaped from the Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) in Odisha was successfully rescued by forest officials from Bankura in West Bengal on Sunday.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated the forest officials of West Bengal for the remarkable feat.

In a post on X CM Mamata Banerjee said, "My heartiest congratulations to the forest officials of West Bengal on the successful rescue of the tigress- Zeenat. My sincere gratitude to the district administration, police, panchayat functionaries and the local people for their invaluable support and collaboration in this remarkable effort."

"This rescue is a shining example of teamwork and dedication toward wildlife conservation. Your combined efforts have not only saved a majestic creature that strayed out of its habitat but also reinforced the importance of protecting our natural heritage. Thank you for your outstanding work!" she added.

Debal Roy Chief Wildlife Warden West Bengal from the forest department said that the tigress escaped from Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) in Odisha.

"The tranquilising team today sedated the tigress after 4.10 pm. After sedation the vitals were tested and it was transported in a cage. The tigress roamed in three districts in Bengal. Jhargram, Purulia and Bankura. Now it will be kept under observation at the veterinary hospital of Alipore Zoo. The tigress is 3-years-old. It was brought to Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) in Odisha from Tadoba National Park. It was among the 2 tigress that was brought," Deba Roy said.

He further said that the tigress escaped as in the initial days they have nature to wander more.

"It escaped to Jharkhand from Odisha and then it entered Bengal and it was caught," he added. (ANI)

