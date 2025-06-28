Durgapur (West Bengal) [India], June 28 (ANI): The West Bengal unit of the Congress party staged a protest in Durgapur on Saturday over the alleged gangrape of a law student in Kolkata.

Carrying party flags, protesters also held a sit-in demonstration. Police intervened to disperse the crowd in order to ease traffic congestion.

A protester told ANI, "Mamata Banerjee is the first lady Chief Minister of West Bengal. A common citizen of Bengal had trusted her with the responsibility of safeguarding the women."

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) government, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, is facing mounting pressure from opposition parties over the incident, with the BJP demanding her resignation.

Earlier in the day, BJP MP Sambit Patra told reporters while addressing a press conference, "We are not asking for clarification from Mamata Banerjee. We are asking her to apologise and resign," Patra said.

Meanwhile, in a major development in the case, Kolkata Police on Saturday arrested the guard of the South Calcutta Law College. Kolkata police said, "Guard of the Law College, Pinaki Banerjee (55) has also been arrested in the case."

A female student was allegedly gang-raped inside the South Calcutta Law College in Kolkata's Kasba on Wednesday, June 25.

Police have arrested three accused in connection with the gang-rape. The three accused, named as Monojit Mishra (31), Zaib Ahmed (19), and Pramit Mukhopadhyay (20), were former students or staff members of the same law college.

According to the police, the accused named in the FIR will be produced before the ACJM of Alipore, South 24 Parganas, with a prayer to remand them to Police Custody for a proper investigation into the case. (ANI)

