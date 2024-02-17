Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 17 (ANI): In the aftermath of the incidents unfolding at North 24 Parganas' Sandeshkhali, the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Sumit Kumar from Barasat range has been removed from his post, according to a state government order.

Kumar has now been posted as the DIG in charge of Security for the state, the order from the state's Home and Hill Department read.

Also Read | Suhani Bhatnagar Death Cause Revealed: Dangal Actress Was Suffering From Dermatomyositis.

Bhaskar Mukhopadhyay who was earlier the DIG of Malda range has been appointed as the DIG of Barasat range.

West Bengal has been under a political storm with the BJP's sexual harassment allegations in Sandeshkhali.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Class 11 Student Stabbed to Death by Schoolmate Over Harassment in Neb Sarai Area.

Earlier on Friday, Sumit Kumar said that all necessary actions would be taken to ensure the safety of the area.

"...Keeping in mind the safety of the area, Police officials and Government officials had to make arrangements. We have made strong arrangements...We are requesting them to go back...Police are doing their work, we are going to the villages and teams are asking locals to give us their complaints, if any...We are aware of this matter, and we will take all actions that have to be taken," said the DIG.

Women in Sandeshkhali have been agitating for the last few days over alleged atrocities committed against them by TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his aides.

The police personnel and the protesting BJP workers came to blows on Wednesday after the latter tried to defy the prohibitory orders clamped in the vicinity of the SP's office in Basirhat before the demonstration.

"The day before yesterday what party men (BJP) did in Basirhat everyone is aware of that. 37 policemen were injured. 11 people were arrested. Sandeshkhali is a sensitive zone. Information is coming from central IB and state IB that trouble could mount so keeping in mind the safety of the area, Police officials and Government officials, we have made strong arrangements," said the DIG. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)