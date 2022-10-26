Howrah (West Bengal) [India], October 26 (ANI): A fire broke out in a plastic godown at Madhu Sudan Paul lane in Howrah late at night on Tuesday.

Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot after that the fire was brought under control.

Earlier on Monday, a fire was reported in a leather godown in the Bantala Leather Complex area of Kolkata.

On October 13, a fire broke out at the studio of a production house in the Kudghat area of South Kolkata.

Thick smoke was seen billowing out, which could be seen from far-off areas after a massive fire broke out in the studio and godown of Eskey movies Thursday morning.

As many as 10 fire tenders had reached the production house- located at 27, Baburam Ghosh road in the Kudghat area, Kolkata- to extinguish the fire.

The wrath of fire had turned the huge expensive equipment of the studio of Eskey movies into ashes.

The fire department was seen firefighting after reaching the spot to tame the flame."After hours of fire fighting the blaze has been contained and no casualties have been reported", the fire department had said.

The cause of the fire is not clear yet. Police have arrived at the spot to investigate the matter.Earlier, the same incident was reported from Howrah, West Bengal after a fire broke out in a Howrah garage on October 4. (ANI)

