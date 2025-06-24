Nadia (West Bengal) [India], June 24 (ANI): The Krishanagar police arrested four accused in relation to the bomb blast at Molandi, Borochandghar under Kaliganj police station area limits, which led to the death of a minor girl, officials informed on Tuesday.

According to the police, the accused persons are identified as Adar Sk, Manowar Sk, Kalu Sk and Anwar Sk

"In incident of explosion at Molandi, Borochandghar under Kaliganj police station area, which led to death of a minor girl, 4 prime accused persons were arrested yesterday- Adar Sk, Manowar Sk, Kalu Sk and Anwar Sk. Kaliganj PS Case No. 534/25 dt 23.06.25 u/s 191(2)/191(3)/190/118(2)/109/305/103 BNS & 3/4 ES Act is registered. Investigation and legal proceedings are underway," said the police in a post on X.

Earlier on Monday, Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar lashed out at the Trinamool Congress (TMC)-led West Bengal government, saying that there is "no democracy left here" after the death of the minor.

TMC workers were celebrating the party's victory in the Kaliganj Assembly bypoll, in which party's candidate Alifa Ahmed won, when a bomb exploded, severely injuring the minor. She later succumbed to her injuries.

Speaking with ANI, Majumdar accused TMC workers of "hurling bombs" at the Communist Party of India (Marxist) workers during their victory celebrations.

Additionally, West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, condemning the incident, alleged that a TMC supporter "dropped a bomb" at a CPI (M) supported house in their attempt to make the "Muslim booth free of opposition."

Congress too has launched protests condemning the death of the 13-year-old. The state's Congress President Subhankar Sarkar condemned the incident, calling it a "blot on the history of West Bengal elections."

"What we saw today was a blot on the history of West Bengal assembly elections. By-elections were held throughout the country, but we saw no bloodshed anywhere else," Sarkar said during the protest.

National Women Commission (NCW) has taken suo motu cognisance of the incident and asked police to submit a report within two days, according to NCW member Archana Majumdar.

Earlier, CM Mamata Banerjee expressed shock over the incident and directed police to "take strong and decisive legal action" against the culprits.

Mamata Banerjee wrote on X, "I am shocked and deeply saddened at the death of a young girl in an explosion at Barochandgar in Krishnanagar police district. My prayers and thoughts are with the family in their hour of grief. Police shall take strong and decisive legal action against the culprits at the earliest." (ANI)

